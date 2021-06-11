The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $44.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

