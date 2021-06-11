The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 8.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.