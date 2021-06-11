The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $659.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

