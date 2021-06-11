The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $313,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -358.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

