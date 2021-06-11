The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 292 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $75.19 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

