The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.02 million, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

