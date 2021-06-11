The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,170 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

