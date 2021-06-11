The North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$36.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NWC opened at C$35.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.86. The North West has a 1-year low of C$26.90 and a 1-year high of C$37.82.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The North West will post 2.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

