The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario Sells 170,374 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,993,375.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,411 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STKS stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

