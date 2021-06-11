The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,221 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

