The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

