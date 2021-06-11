The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,713,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREE opened at $208.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist decreased their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

