The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $237,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,022. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $117.93 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

