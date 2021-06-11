The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DCOM opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.