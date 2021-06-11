The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 2,533.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,359 shares of company stock worth $9,514,589 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

MNRL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.