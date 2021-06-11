The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,850 shares of company stock worth $2,599,875. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

