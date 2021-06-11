The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.