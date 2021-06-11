The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James increased their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

