The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.20

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.20 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 138.32 ($1.81), with a volume of 1642400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.80 ($1.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

