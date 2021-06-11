The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.30. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-9.450 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.