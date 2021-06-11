The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $315.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

