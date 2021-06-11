The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81. The Toro has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.