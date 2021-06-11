The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.54. 226,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

