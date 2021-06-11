The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 425,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

