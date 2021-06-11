Thomas C. Shafer Sells 66,969 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 364,504 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.