Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Tops $63.42 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $63.42 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00161214 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.