Tierion (TNT) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars.

