Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Sells $96,625.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TLYS stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of -325.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

