TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 99,400 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 4.05% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

