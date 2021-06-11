TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,581 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $14.52 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

