TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after buying an additional 303,289 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

