TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Opera by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Opera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Opera stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.