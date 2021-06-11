Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson Sells 10,781 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tony Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.29 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $704.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

