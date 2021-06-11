Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TIH. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.44.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$108.32 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$64.48 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.42.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.417003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,910,226.30. Insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

