Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

