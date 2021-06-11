Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 74,145 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,145 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 138.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 274.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

