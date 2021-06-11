Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $332.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

