Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

