Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$37.50 at ATB Capital

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.83.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$30.70 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$31.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.23 per share, with a total value of C$121,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,788,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,932,427.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

