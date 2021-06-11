Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 442 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,032. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

