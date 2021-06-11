Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 7,082 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 128,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. The company has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.