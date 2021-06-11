Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.43. 4,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,293. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $195.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.94.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.