Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. 300,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

