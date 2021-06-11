Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $360.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSEM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $14,610,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

