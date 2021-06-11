Trading S.A. Ares Sells 203,233 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $1,416,534.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,325,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,551,592.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

