Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Increased to C$5.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRZ. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Transat A.T. presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

TRZ stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.92. 406,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,544. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company has a market cap of C$223.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -4.0200001 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

