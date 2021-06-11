Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,671,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.22.

RETA opened at $146.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

