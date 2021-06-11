Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $853,000 in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 710,573 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,927,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,366,171 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,173,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

