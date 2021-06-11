Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

