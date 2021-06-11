TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 40,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TDG opened at $660.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $672.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.60.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

